Decision on lifting restrictions will be taken based on advice of experts

Bengaluru: The government will take a decision on lifting restrictions based on scientific advice. CM will take a final call on this, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar.



Speaking to media Sudhakar said that since elected representatives work very closely and directly with people, they would know the ground reality. "Many legislators and local elected representatives have booked their concerns based on the opinion of the people. But the government has to ultimately take a decision on lifting restrictions based on scientific advice by experts.

Once the Technical Advisory Committee will submits it's report to the government, it will be discussed in the cabinet," the Minister added. Moreover, the Medical Education department has augmented the necessary human resource to tackle the pandemic. 12,353 MBBS and AYUSH students have been provided training to manage home isolation. 250 AYUSH and MBBS doctors and nursing staff have been deployed at Covid care centres. 300 interns and nurses have been deployed at triaging centres. 5,737 medicos and 247 have been deployed to guide those under home isolation.