Decline in Covid deaths in Mysuru due to availabilty of Remdesivir

Mysuru: Responding to report published in these columns on high death rate due to Covid-19 in Mysuru compared to the state and even the national average, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said the mortality rate due to the infection has declined in the last one week due to adequate supply of Remdisivir.



In a statement, Dr Sudhakar said he has directed Mysuru DC Sharath B to ensure adequate supply of high-flow nasal oxygen from a Ballari-based company for Mysuru at the earliest. He stated that Mysuru district administration will shortly procure 120 oxygenated beds at the new Mysuru Trauma Care Centre in PKTB premises on KRS Road. "This will help treat the patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI). We held discussions regard this and a decision will be taken at the earliest," he said.

The Hans India in its September 27 edition reported that the death rate due to Covid-19 in Mysuru has declined to 2.22 percent from its peak of 2.47 percent in August last week. As on September 26, there were 32,348 Covid positive cases in Mysuru, including 721 deaths. The death rate was 2.22 percent. As on September 26, death rate in the state due to Covid was 1.50 percent, and the death rate in the country due to Covid was 1.57 percent. "Mysuru district administration is taking all necessary steps to bring down the mortality rate.

The fatality rate has come down in the last one week as we have started giving Remdesivir. Previously, we faced some challenges in procuring and administering Remdesivir. We have addressed all those issues," he said. He further stated, "Mysuru district requires around 22 KL oxygen daily. Mysuru DC Sharath held talks with his Ballari counterpart to arrange the supply of it to Mysuru at the earliest. This will not only address the current shortage of oxygen in the district but will also reduce the burden on procurement of oxygen cylinders," Dr Sudhakar stated.