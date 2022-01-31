Delay in repair of Tumkur overbridge: MLA Manjunath blames NHAI for traffic congestion and accidents

Bengaluru: Dasarahalli MLA R Manjunath has expressed his displeasure over the delay in repair work on the Tumkur road overbridge. He has written to the Regional Officer of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Director of Planning.



The letter written by the MLA Manjunath stated, "Traffic on the bridge has been blocked since December 25 last year due to technical difficulties appearing in the 102nd and 103rd Pillars. But its been a month that the work is not yet over. The NHAI had informed traffic police that the work would be completed in just seven days. The Authority has not been able to meet this deadline."

"Nearly two lakh vehicles from 22 districts of the state and neighboring states are traveling on this route. However, traffic on Service Road has been intensified due to traffic on the bridge," Manjunath said.

Ambulances that take seriously ill patients and those who are severely injured in the accident are disrupted. As a result, many have lost their lives without being able to be hospitalised in a timely manner.The letter stated that the National Highway Authority is responsible for the deaths caused by traffic congestion. He also urged the government to take action to stop collecting money from the public illegally for toll.