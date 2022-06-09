DeliverHealth donates medical equipment to hospitals

Bengaluru: DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for hospitals, health systems and group practices, announced on Wednesday the donation of essential medical equipment to two hospitals in the State, which cater to large populations of children in rural areas. The equipment will help support the hospitals' paediatric departments, Newborn Intensive Care Units, and maternity wards.

The company also provided scholarship to 64 engineering students from underprivileged communities. The donations and scholarships were made in collaboration with DeliverHealth's NGO partner, United Way of Bengaluru.

DeliverHealth donated medical equipment to Rangadore Memorial Hospital in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, to help the hospital perform complex cleft surgeries, free of cost on children from low-income families. Medical equipment also was donated to Basavakalyan Government Hospital, in Bidar district.

In addition to the medical equipment donations, DeliverHealth also provided scholarships to deserving candidates enrolled in nine engineering/polytechnic colleges in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Volunteers with the United Way of Bengaluru helped choose the students.

"In line with DeliverHealth's core values and true to its name, we are committed to partnering within the healthcare and education sectors in India, as we do in other parts of the world," said Gautam Kumar, Vice President & General Manager, India. "Through our efforts, we are striving to ensure affordable and quality healthcare by providing support to local communities."

"This scholarship allows me to focus on my studies rather than having to worry about fees anymore," said Kavitha N, a beneficiary. "This financial aid opens up opportunities for me and many other many students like me. I convey my heartfelt thanks to Deliver Health Solutions and United Way of Bengaluru for this support."