Deputy CM says guarantees are burden on govt

Bengaluru: Amid criticism from BJP that the five guarantees of the Congress government are pushing Karnataka towards bankruptcy, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar while addressing the ‘Kusuma Sanjeevini’ initiative that provides preventive treatment for haemophilia patients said though the schemes are a burden, the government wants to ensure that people do not face mental stress due to financial difficulties.

Shivakumar made the statement on Wednesday after inaugurating preventive treatment for hemophilia patients under the ‘Kusuma Sanjeevini’ initiative and the 108 ambulance services at an event organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at the Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru.While addressing the gathering, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “We have given five guarantees, ensuring free bus service for women, free power, and Rs 2,000 financial assistance.

We have given these benefits even though they are a burden on the state government.“We want to ensure that people do not face mental stress due to financial difficulties.

If you are confident, people will come forward to provide assistance. In this background, the government has taken a decision to instil financial confidence and mental strength among people, so that they are financially empowered.”The statement is likely to stir controversy and trigger a debate on the guarantees in the state.