Despite spending Rs 3,400 cr, Bengaluru was still flooded

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials are saying that flood situation in the city can be prevented only by clearing Rajakaluve encroachment and development. Accordingly, from 2019-20 to 2022-23, more than Rs 3,400 crore has been spent. However, no solution to the flood has been found so far.

Bengaluru once had more than a thousand lakes, more than 2 thousand km long Storm Water Drains (Rajakaluve). However, at present, the city has 210 lakes, 842 km long storm water drain channels. More than 50 lakes have been developed out of which 32 lakes are under development. Similarly, the construction of concrete sidewalls for 400 km long Rajakaluve has been completed so far in relation to the development of the Rajakaluve.

Accordingly, in the last four to five years, Rs 3,400 crores have been spent for the repair and development of Rajkaluve. Especially in the 5 years before 2021, Rs 2,169 crore has been spent for construction of sidewalls of 312 km long rajakaluve, removal of silt and other works.

After the flood in 2016, the administrators who were only talking about the clearing and development of the encroachment of the Rajakaluve woke up and the BBMP and the state government took the initiative to find the encroachment of the Rajakaluve. Accordingly, 2,626 encroachments were detected and more than 1,900 encroachments were cleared by the end of 2018-19. Apart from that, Rs 2,169 crore was decided for the development of 312 km long rajakaluve.

Similarly, from 2019-20 to 2022-23, the state government has given BBMP Rs 3,460 crore for the development of the rajakaluve. The government had given Rs 1,060 crore in 2019-20 for the complete development of 75 km long rajakaluve's. Similarly, when there was another flood in 2021-22, an amount of Rs 900 crore was suggested for the repair of 51.5 km long rajakaluves.

After the floods in May this year, CM Bommai held a meeting with officials and announced Rs 1500 crore for the development of the 171 km long Rajakaluve's. In the same way, the project report related to the development of Rajakaluve has been approved.

The state government is spending thousands of crores of rupees annually for the development of Rajakaluve. However, quality works are not being done accordingly.