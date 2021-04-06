Deve Gowda discharged from hospital

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was discharged from the Manipal Hospitals on April 05. He got admitted to the hospital on March 31 after he was tested positive for Covid-19.



"The former prime minister HD Devagowda has shown considerable improvement since his admission to Manipal Hospital on March 31. He is clinically stable and is eager for discharge," the hospital statement read.

Gowda (87), had earlier tweeted, "My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic."