Diesel stolen from BMTC buses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two state-run buses at Bengaluru's Yelahanka New Town bus station had 167 gallons of diesel stolen from them in an odd incident, according to reports. The investigation is ongoing after a case was made by a Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) employee.

A fuel spill was reportedly seen in the bus station by the Puttenahalli bus depot manager last week when he was working the night shift. When he saw that the culprits had taken the fuel from parked buses, he promptly reported it to a police station nearby. The entire value of the stolen diesel is allegedly Rs. 14,000.

A state-run bus was recently taken from the Chincholi bus terminal in Karnataka, and authorities later discovered the bus in Telangana. A man was seen approaching it on the CCTV footage, then driving it away.

The bus was parked in the Chincholi bus depot on Monday night at 9 pm, according to the police, by the conductor Erappa and driver Ayub Khan. The bus departed from Bidar. As the driver and conductor woke up in the morning to begin the trip to Bidar, they found the restroom was empty.

They had spent the night in the restroom at the bus depot. They discovered a person operating the bus at 3.30 am heading towards Telangana while reviewing the CCTV footage.