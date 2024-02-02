‘Digital Detox’ initiative to encourage mindful use of social media

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday said it would launch a ‘Digital Detox’ initiative in collaboration with the All India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF), with special emphasis on gaming and social media.The aim is to spread awareness about the ills of spending too much time in the digital world and instead create an environment of responsible gaming, Minister for IT&BT Priyank Kharge said.

Speaking at the valedictory function of GAFX 2024, he said, “The Digital Detox initiative is yet another step towards fulfilling this government’s commitment of building a digitally empowered Karnataka through responsible use of technology.”

Observing that mental health issues, shrinking attention spans and fraying real-world relationships are the outcomes of digital dependence, the minister said that technology has woven itself firmly into the fabric of everyone’s lives, and being glued to screens has become the norm in this hyper-connected age. This is because it offers convenience and connection at the fingertips, but it is at the same time is exacting a heavy cost. “This initiative will enable an environment of meaningful and constructive use of technology while minimising its adverse effects,” he assured. The Government of Karnataka will work with AIGDF and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) to raise awareness about mindful technology.

Last year, the state government partnered with social media giant Meta to announce measures to draw the attention of students and educators to the need for online safety, and how to use social media responsibly and use off-screen time usefully. Through this initiative, both online and offline Digital Detox Centres will be set up across the state of Karnataka, which will offer personalised guidance, where trained professionals will provide counselling and support to individuals seeking to navigate their relationship with technology, an official release said. Practical tools and techniques will help individuals learn effective strategies for managing screen time, setting boundaries, and cultivating mindful and healthy technology habits, it said, adding that community connection will work through workshops, group activities and support groups to foster a sense of belonging and shared experience in the journey towards digital wellness.