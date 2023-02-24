DK Shiva Kumar predicts Kollegala BJP ticket aspirant would join Congress

Chamarajanagara: KPCC president D K Shiva Kumar said that according to our reports, the Congress party will win in Kollegala assembly constituency this time. He said that present MLA N Mahesh can't win even if he goes upside down. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Congress Prajadhwani Yatra in Kollegala on Wednesday he said, MLA N. Mahesh's final political journey has begun. There are three Congress ticket aspirants and he suggested that no one should pull anyone's leg.

He said that N Mahesh has joined the party that says they will change the constitution.. 'I am very sad that Mahesh has joined the party that says they will change the constitution, leaving behind the ideology he believed in, the movement he led, and Mayawati's leadership. The state BJP leadership has not given a ministerial post to him he also did do any developmental work in constituency hence it is evident he would lose election' he added.

He further said that Kollegala BJP ticket aspirant G N Nanjunda Swamy would join the Congress. Shivakumar revealed. "He has already held discussions with AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and will talk to me in a few days. He said Nanjunda swamy had told that Congress is last stop of his political journey. Our government is sure to come to power. There are three ticket aspirants from Congress in Kollegala. But only one could get ticket and other two aspirants should not disappoint, we will provide suitable position after party comes to power, DKS assured.

Former MLA AR Krishnamurthy appealed to people to give him a chance and bless him in the next Assembly election.. He said in last election . 'I lost by one vote, R. Dhruvanarayan won by one vote, thus the whole country knew the price of one vote. , give me a chance' he requested.