DK Shivakumar Says Karnataka's Anti-Conversion Bill Will Have A Negative Impact On Investor

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President DK Shivakumar claimed there are disputes among BJP leaders on the anti-conversion Bill that the government is proposing at the end of the existing winter session of the legislature in Belagavi. Shivakumar said the administration was attempting to bring the contentious Bill at the end of the session on purpose, claiming that Congress would fight it both inside and outside the assembly.

On Wednesday, Shivakumar told a group of reporters at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha that the Congress party was ready for a debate on the Bill whenever it was introduced by the government, and that the Bill could not be introduced without cabinet permission. Recalling the Law Minister's comment that the anti-conversion Bill addressed a variety of issues, including those affecting SCs, Sikhs, and Jain people, Shivakumar stated it was impossible to introduce the Bill with just one provision.

In response to the Contractors Association's letter to the Prime Minister, Shivakumar stated that the letter stunned the entire nation and that it was one of the problems that the Congress would protest. They won't be able to take on too many subjects in the winter session. He continued that corruption is another key issue that needs to be addressed. In response to Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi's claim that the BJP and Congress had reached a internal agreement in the Belagavi local bodies constituency, he stated the CM had said Lakhan was a Congress dissident in response to the same claim. Let the leaders speak their minds about this. He went on to say that the BJP government to incorporate Lakhan into their cabinet after the reshuffle.

When questioned if Congress used a hit and run strategy to the contentious Bitcoin issue, Shivakumar claimed such was not the case and that the Congress would address various concerns relating to it.