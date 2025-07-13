Doctor arrested for drug peddling

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Police have arrested a doctor in connection with a drug peddling case, making it the ninth arrest in an ongoing investigation into a local narcotics supply network, officials said on Saturday. City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy identified the accused as Prajwal Peenyas, a native of Mangalapet in Bidar district and currently residing in Kodipalya, Kengeri, Bengaluru.

He was previously a medical student at a private college in Mangaluru and had three drug-related cases registered at different police stations in the city, he said. According to police, the latest case was registered on July 2 at the City Central Crime (CEN) police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

nvestigations that began with interrogations of local drug users led police to a network of nine individuals allegedly supplying drugs in Mangaluru.