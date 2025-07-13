  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Doctor arrested for drug peddling

Doctor arrested for drug peddling
x
Highlights

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Police have arrested a doctor in connection with a drug peddling case, making it the ninth arrest in an ongoing...

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Police have arrested a doctor in connection with a drug peddling case, making it the ninth arrest in an ongoing investigation into a local narcotics supply network, officials said on Saturday. City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy identified the accused as Prajwal Peenyas, a native of Mangalapet in Bidar district and currently residing in Kodipalya, Kengeri, Bengaluru.

He was previously a medical student at a private college in Mangaluru and had three drug-related cases registered at different police stations in the city, he said. According to police, the latest case was registered on July 2 at the City Central Crime (CEN) police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

nvestigations that began with interrogations of local drug users led police to a network of nine individuals allegedly supplying drugs in Mangaluru.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick