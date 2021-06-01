Doctors and techies launch website to serve Covid patients

Mysuru: Covid infection has raised many questions among patients - where to get treatment, isolation, medicines, oxygen, availability of beds, ICUs, food etc. A team of doctors in KR Hospital here and IT techies launched a website a fortnight ago to cater Covid patients.



This dedicated website www.mysorecovidsupport.com gives all the information to the patients at their fingertips. The website provides information about ambulances, availability of oxygen, hospitals, beds, blood, medicine, food service, Covid helpline, sanitising services, children helpline, mental helpline, covid test at home, funeral support and all necessary information related to covid. If you visit the site once you will never come out without the info you required.

The state-run Krishna Raja hospital doctors Dr Abhishek, Dr Siddarth, Dr Harshita, Dr Sushanta, Dr Nikitha, Dr Sanghamitra, Dr Nagaraju, Dr Divya, and techies Harsha, Ashwin, Nived, Pruthvi, Ashwini, Sowmya sree, Lakshmi, are managing the site.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday Dr Abhishek told that in the beginning we getting just two three calls from patients.

Now we receiving average more than 50 calls. Earlier just 100-200 persons visiting our site , now the total number of visitors exceeded 3.5 lakh in a fortnight. He said initially our service would be limited to Mysuru city only and planned to expand it to rural areas of district soon. The team also released the user-friendly app to ensure hassle-free service to patients.