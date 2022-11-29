Doctors In Karnataka Removed Coins From Man's Stomach

187 coins were taken out of a 58-year-old man's stomach by medical professionals at the HSK Hospital in Bagalkote, Karnataka. Through an endoscopy, doctors determined that the man, named Dyamappa Harijan, had ingested the coins while experiencing schizophrenia. An X-ray was taken further and the results revealed that Dyamappa had swallowed coins.



Doctors performed an endoscopy to confirm. The coins had to be taken out by gastrotomy surgery. They found that he had taken in 1.2kg worth of coins in total. Eshwar Kalburgi, one of the surgeons, stated in a media interview that the situation was difficult. His stomach was filled with coins and had inflated to the size of a balloon. It was shocking to know that one rupee, two rupees, and five rupee coins were available.

In addition to 80 one-rupee coins, he also ingested 51 two-rupee coins and 56 five-rupee coins. Also ignorant of Dyamappa swallowing coins was his family. He had expressed complaints of nausea and vomiting. After they brought him to the hospital, they learned.

Dyamappa's son Ravikumar said that they were unaware of this. Despite his poor mental state, he continued to perform his daily tasks. He kept his swallowing of the coins a secret from everyone. A few days prior, he was in excruciating pain while sleeping due to a bloated stomach. But he never believed that he had ingested coins. They only get to learn about coins following the scan.