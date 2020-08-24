Doctors withdraw Karnataka state wide strike

Mysuru: The State-wide protest by doctors over the suicide of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer Dr S.R. Nagendra has been withdrawn following the decision by the State unit of Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association. The Mysuru unit of the Association to has withdrawn from the strike and doctors will report to work from August 24.



Since the doctors were on strike the Covid testing was also kept on the backburner.

The accused Zila Parishad CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra has now been transferred without a posting and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has been given the Additional Charge of ZP CEO. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Mishra under Section 306 of the IPC at Alanahalli Police Station for allegedly abetting the suicide of Dr. Nagendra.

The Police sources said that the case was registered on a complaint from Dr. Nagendra's father Ramakrishna. In his complaint, Ramakrishna has alleged that Mishra had set additional targets for his son, who had been doing extra COVID-19 related work since January, and threatened to book him under the National Disaster Management Act if he did not meet it.