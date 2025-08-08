Doddathoguru will soon become South Bengaluru municipality: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured that the Doddathoguru Town Panchayat will soon be renamed as South Bengaluru Municipality. Addressing residents during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new town panchayat office building on Thursday, the DCM said that people living in this region, which falls within the Bengaluru urban limits, deserve to receive all basic amenities and civic services.

Expressing confidence that the current nameplate reading “Doddathoguru Town Panchayat” would soon be replaced with “Bengaluru South Municipality,” Shivakumar emphasized that residents should feel proud to be part of the greater Bengaluru region. He announced that ₹28 crore has already been approved for various developmental works within the Panchayat limits.

Responding to concerns raised by local leaders about inadequate tax collection in the area despite its proximity to the bustling Electronic City, the DCM said that the government is committed to transforming Bengaluru with long-term planning, not merely with elections in mind. Referring to the ongoing restructuring of Bengaluru governance, he pointed out that the Greater Bengaluru Authority Bill has already been passed, and under it, five new municipal corporations will be formed. He reiterated that elections for these bodies will go ahead as planned and would not be stalled for any reason. An affidavit to this effect has been submitted to the Supreme Court, he noted.

Shivakumar also mentioned that by October 31, the number of wards in each municipality will be finalized. In the meantime, several MLAs and senior leaders have demanded that this region be officially included in the new Greater Bengaluru framework. He confirmed that a blueprint for this inclusion has already been prepared and acknowledged repeated appeals from leaders like MLA Shivanna, former MP Suresh, and others.

He assured the crowd that local elections would be conducted soon and that the newly formed town panchayat and the upcoming municipal corporation would work in tandem for development. He reiterated that the area would not be excluded from Bengaluru South limits and would soon receive the same treatment as other BBMP zones.On the issue of water supply, Shivakumar acknowledged the requests made by local legislators, including Krishnappa, Ramesh, Gopinath, and Ramoji Gowda. He said that a meeting will be held within a week to decide how to distribute Cauvery water to the region effectively. Former MP Suresh has already made proposals in this regard, which have received preliminary approvals.The DCM also spoke about the urgent need for a flyover in the region, pointing to the severe traffic congestion during evenings, which he compared to Brigade Road. He stated that the flyover must be built by the Electronic City Industries Association (ELCITA), and if not, the government would bring the project under the municipality’s jurisdiction and take necessary steps.Highlighting the larger vision for Bengaluru’s infrastructure, Shivakumar said that 113 kilometers of elevated corridors, over 40 kilometers of double-decker flyovers, and tunnel roads are being planned to give the city a futuristic shape. He reminded the audience that significant infrastructure projects like the airport, Electronic City, and the Nelamangala flyover were executed during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure. He added that several proposals would be placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit on August 10, especially projects that could have a historic impact on the region.

Concluding his address, Shivakumar made an emotional appeal to the public to bless his government, putting aside political affiliations, and support the initiatives being undertaken for the long-term growth of South Bengaluru.