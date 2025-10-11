Dr. Karanth’s birth anniversary celebrated with Balavana Awards

Puttur witnessed a grand celebration marking the 124th birth anniversary of renowned Kannada writer and Jnanpith awardee Dr. Shivaram Karanth. Organized by the Karnataka Government’s Department of Kannada and Culture, in collaboration with the Puttur Assistant Commissioner’s Office, the event was held at the Balavana Open Theatre. The ceremony commenced with MLA Ashok Kumar Rai offering floral tributes at Dr. Karanth’s statue and lighting a lamp in front of his Jnanpith award at his residence. This was followed by a formal function at the open-air venue, where the prestigious Balavana Awards were conferred upon Dr. B.A. Vivek Rai and educationist N. Sukumar Gowda.

Dr. Talteje Vasanth Kumar, a retired professor from Mumbai University, delivered a felicitation speech for Dr. Vivek Rai, while Professor Xavier D’Souza, a retired principal, honored N. Sukumar Gowda. The event was presided over by Assistant Commissioner Stella Vargas, with Kannada Sahitya Parishat Puttur unit president Umesh Nayak, Shri Mahalingeshwara Temple Committee president Eshwar Bhat Panjigudde, and others in attendance.

The cultural segment featured performances by music teachers Shubharav and Pavitra Rupesh, who sang folk and farmers’ songs, adding a traditional touch to the proceedings. The program was coordinated by Jagannath Ariyadka, with Ramesh Ulya serving as the anchor.

This event not only honored Dr. Karanth’s legacy but also recognized individuals contributing significantly to Kannada literature and education.