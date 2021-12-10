Dr Ranjan R Pai named in the EdelGive Hurun India youngest philanthropists list

Bengaluru: Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) and president of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dr Ranjan R Pai, has been named as one of the youngest philanthropists in the 8th annual EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021. The list highlights the country's most generous individuals who have contributed to the development of the nation through their philanthropic efforts. The report was prepared by Edelgive Foundation in partnership with Hurun India.



Forty-eight-year-old Dr Pai is one of the youngest people to have made to the list which features individuals who have donated Rs 5 crore INR or more during the period under consideration. With philanthropic contributions worth Rs 17 crore Dr Pai has directed his efforts to the cause of education.

The Edelgive Hurun list includes entrepreneurs from various sectors like pharmaceuticals, software, automobile, finance etc. who apart from creating wealth have also given back to the society. The forum celebrates the efforts of such individuals and also throws light on the sectors and regions which have benefited from these philanthropic endeavours. The list was prepared after surveying India's most successful entrepreneurs, their philanthropic contributions and cross referencing them with media reports and data from the charitable organisations. The research for the report also included meetings with scholars, experts, and senior members of charitable foundations.

Speaking about Dr Ranjan Pai's inclusion amongst the youngest philanthropists, Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE said "The Manipal family has a strong legacy of charitable endeavours right from the days of our founder DR T.M.A Pai. He always believed healthcare and education are the two critical areas of human development and strived to develop those fields. His legacy has been carried forward by his son Dr Ramdas M Pai and now his grandson Dr Ranjan R Pai. Being one of the youngest people to be included in this list speaks volumes of Dr Ranjan's commitment to corporate responsibility".

The Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, Lt. Gen (Dr.) M D Venkatesh said, "Dr Ranjan Pai has always been an excellent entrepreneur with a deep sense of responsibility. Through his charitable undertakings he has steered his energies into empowering people and improving their way of life through education and healthcare. His inclusion in the list is a proud moment for us indeed"