DRM holds railway consultative meeting on improving passenger amenities

Mysuru: The South Western Railway, (SWR) Mysuru division held a meeting with members of newly constituted Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee here on Thursday.

Nine members representing various forums, sectors and representatives of elected members from across the division attended the meeting chaired by Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager.

Various issues related to the improvement of passenger services coming under the jurisdiction of the Mysuru division were discussed during the daylong meeting.

In the inaugural address, Rahul Agarwal highlighted the remarkable achievements of the Mysuru division during the financial years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 even during the backdrop of the Covid pandemic.

He also informed that various initiatives were taken for infrastructure developments in various stations across the division and said the highest priority is accorded to the Safety and security of passengers and Mysuru division is committed to the development and

provision of better facilities for the rail users.

DRUCC members discussed various issues like enhancement of passenger facilities at Davangere, Harihar & Haveri Railway Stations, Increase in frequency of train services from Mysuru to Dadar, Ajmer and Nizamuddin from weekly and bi-weekly to four days a week, speeding up of all superfast train running in Mysuru -Bengaluru section, augmenting AC coaches in Malgudi express running between Mysuru and Bengaluru, new train services connecting Mysuru with the coastal region of Karnataka via Hassan and Mangaluru, restoration of all train services from Talguppa and Shivamogga Town towards Chennai & Mysuru which were being operated during pre-covid period and also to start new train services from Shivamogga station connecting various state capitals like Secunderabad and Bhubaneswar and requested for speeding up of work of sanctioned coach care centre at Kotegangur near Shivamogga.

The members expressed their satisfaction over the developmental activities undertaken by the division including cleanliness, the introduction of special trains, augmentation of coaches etc and appreciated the efforts made for getting various works sanctioned including the expansion of Mysuru and Naganahalli stations.

Rahul Agarwal assured that all their suggestions will be looked into and addressed suitably in a time span. DRUCC members C S Niranjan, Member of Legislative Assembly, Gundlupet, Rohit Kumar SJain, General Secretary, Passengers Committee, Davangere, B S Chandrashekara, Secretary Nanjangud Industrial Association, Srinivas Murthy, Advisor,

MMEC Siding logistics, Mahavir Chand Bhansali, Honorary Treasurer, Mysuru Chamber of Commerce, M Dhanpal, President, Hassan District Chamber of Commerce and Industries,

S S Uday Kumar, Director, Shivamogga District Chamber and Commerce Industries, Shri Lakshmisagara Cheluve Gowda and Chinnaiah nominated by Hon'ble MP (LS) represented the committee. Additional Divisional Railway Managers I & II Devasahayam & E Vijaya, Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru, Lohitheshwar Senior Divisional Operations Manager, K Ravichandran Senior Divisional Engineer (Co-ordination) and other Senior Officers were also present during the meeting.