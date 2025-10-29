Drug-free Karnataka is my goal - let it be yours too, says CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon the police department to make “Drug-Free Karnataka” not just his goal, but theirs too, emphasizing that the success of this mission would earn the gratitude of the people of Karnataka and enhance the pride of the state police force.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event organized by the Karnataka State Police Department at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall, where he launched the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, distributed new peak caps to police personnel, and released the “Sanmitra” Action Plan handbook.

“Our youth and students are the strength of this state. Their energy and potential should not be destroyed by drugs. The police must take a firm and determined stand against narcotics,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Mangaluru restored to order by our own officers”

Addressing the recent communal disturbances in Dakshina Kannada, the Chief Minister said, “Earlier officials failed to control the situation. I replaced two officers, and now the district is under control. The same department and staff have achieved this — they are not from another planet. When you decide to act with willpower, anything is possible,” he said, commending the department’s efforts. He urged the police to show similar commitment across the state to eradicate drug networks and organized crime. “If you succeed, the reputation of the Karnataka Police will rise to international standards,” he added.

“Root out the drug mafia from within”

In a candid message to the force, Siddaramaiah warned that a few police officers were allegedly involved with real estate groups and drug cartels. “Some have ties with the underworld. You have the power to crush rowdyism before it grows. Criminals have lost their fear of the police — ask yourselves why, and you’ll know the answer,” he said, appealing to officers’ conscience.

He stressed that the police already have full knowledge of where drugs come from, who sells them, and who runs the network. “You know the culprits. Make Karnataka drug-free at the earliest — and prove that you can achieve it,” the Chief Minister urged.

“A new cap, a new confidence”

Unveiling the redesigned police peak cap, Siddaramaiah said he personally chose the new model, replacing a design that had been in use since 1956. “For nearly 70 years, the same cap model was used. Now, all officers and staff will wear a unified design, symbolizing discipline and confidence. Let this new cap not just change your look — let it change your efficiency too,” he remarked.