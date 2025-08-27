Dy CM conducts midnight road inspection in city

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar carried out a midnight inspection near Bengaluru bus stand on Monday, reviewing ongoing pothole repair works. The city’s deteriorating roads and increasing complaints from legislators prompted the review Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said a dedicated pothole-monitoring software has been developed, and police stations have also been asked to submit details of potholes in their jurisdiction. Citizens can lodge complaints through the app as well.

He noted that more than 5,000 potholes had been identified across Bengaluru, of which 4,400 have been marked for priority repair. “In the last four days, nearly 2,200 potholes have been closed. Our aim is to fix all of them within three days,” he said. Shivakumar emphasized that the work must be of high quality, not just temporary patchwork. BBMP is currently using three methods—hot mix, cold mix, and eco-fix—to ensure durable repairs.

Responding to concerns about recurring road damage, he explained that heavy traffic, monsoon rains, and other issues affect road life. To address this, the government has begun laying concrete roads in phases, expected to last up to 30 years.

He further stated that potholes often lead to accidents and difficulties for families, especially women and children, which is why a strict monitoring system has been introduced to ensure accountability.