Economic condition horrible in Congress regime: Bommai

Haveri: The financial position which was strong during the previous BJP regime has become worst in the incumbent Congress period with the state treasury going empty and no money to release for the drought management, said former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Addressing an election rally near Makanur in Ranebennur taluk here on Thursday, he gave a strong rebuttal to Tourism Minister H.K.Patil saying that there was no need to reply to all his statements as people knew everything.

The biggest irrigation facilities in Karnataka happened during the BJP regime and the special program for the upliftment of the oppressed had been launched by Yediyurappa. The social justice and economic development were interrelated and not a single Paisa had been released for drinking water. The Congress leaders were mitigating drought through meetings and statements, the BJP leader said. Replying to Minister Shivanand Patil ‘s statement that Bommai had been fighting election alone, the former CM said he had been alone in every election as he was alone enough to manage everything. In the Congress meeting on Wednesday, there were more people on the dais than in the hall. They were forced to do the show of strength but in reality the unity had been missing in that party.

On former CM Sadananda Gowda ‘s statement on the purification of the party, Bommai said Gowda had been a senior member and he had taken his own stand. But it would not affect his commitment or affection on the party. Reacting to Eshwarappa’s statement on saving the party from the father and son duo, he said Eshwarappa had spoken in emotion. Soon the party national leaders would seriously talk to him.

The party central parliamentary board meeting would be held where the second list of candidates would be released.