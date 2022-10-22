Education dept send new marks card after legal notice from student 

Koppal: The department of Pre University Education Board has agreed to rectify defected marks card after the victim sent legal notice.



The student B Chandrika was studying second year PU in Vidyanikethana College in Gangavathi of Koppal district. As she was good in studies she was expecting distinction in PU examination. But the family was shocked after the results announced in March last. She is a bright student and had secured 87 percent in SSLC examination but now she has received only 29 percent in biology and 40 percent in English.

Soon the parents applied for photo copy of the answer sheets. The college lecturer found that the PU evaluators gave 29 marks less in biology and 42 marks less in English. The parents requested many times to rectify the marks sheet. The PU department agreed to add 29 marks in biology subject but denied to add 42 marks in English.

''As last resort of getting justice we served legal notice to PU board, soon the PU department officials called and agreed to add 42 marks to the English paper," D Sathyanarayana, father of Chandrika told The Hans India. He said the examination was held in June last and we experienced mental harassment since three months. He said despite knowing their mistake the officials were reluctant to rectify fault. It shows their utter negligence and inefficiency.

''I was preparing to study engineering in a best college, but the mistake of PU officials dashed my ambition. My friends secured admission in the colleges of their choice but due to the mistake of the evaluators and PU board I faced mental agony instead joining college '' D Chandrika, the aggrieved student told The Hans india.

"We have received complaint from the student and we have dispatched the new marks card on Wednenesday," Bengaluru PU Board Examination section joint director Shylaja Jagadeesh told The Hans India when asked about the delay in issuing marks card and she added that they had received the complaint late.