Live
- Navies of India, UK begin Exercise Konkan-25 off the western coast
- Sri Lanka Tourism to hold roadshows in India to boost visitor arrivals
- Piyush Goyal to visit Qatar for India-Qatar joint trade commission meeting
- Indian Army conducts humanitarian assistance, disaster relief ops in flood-hit Bhutan
- With over 80% indigenous content, INS Androth adds to naval fleet
- Punjab CM opens art memorial named after Sikh martyr Baba Jiwan Singh
- BJP biased against Telangana, alleges BRS leader
- Mysuru Dasara elephants return to camps after successful Jamboo Savari
- Veteran journalist TJS George cremated with full state honors in Bengaluru
- Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne
Education in Ireland Roadshow Garners Strong Response in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Education in Ireland, the national brand promoting Irish higher education institutions worldwide, successfully concluded its annual...
Bengaluru Education in Ireland, the national brand promoting Irish higher education institutions worldwide, successfully concluded its annual roadshow in Bengaluru with an enthusiastic turnout of over 250 aspiring students and parents. Hosted at Taj MG Road, the fair provided an immersive platform for attendees to interact directly with representatives from 21 Irish universities and colleges.
The event offered comprehensive guidance on undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with participating institutions showcasing opportunities across technology, healthcare, business and finance, arts and humanities, sustainability, and emerging industries. Students also gained valuable insights into scholarships, research opportunities, visa processes, and Ireland’s post-study work environment, a combination that continues to make Ireland one of the fastest-growing destinations for Indian students.
Ms. Elizabeth McHenry, Regional Manager – Asia, Education in Ireland, expressed her delight at the response, “The interest and energy from students this year has been phenomenal. Our second fair in Bengaluru after Chennai witnessed an overwhelming turnout, This continued enthusiasm from Bengaluru reflects the growing recognition of Ireland as a hub for world-class education with industry-linked work opportunities. We are excited to see talented Indian students joining our higher education institutions, building on the strong momentum of last year when over 10,000 Indian students chose Ireland.”
In addition to personalised interactions with higher education institutions, the Irish Visa Office conducted a dedicated seminar on the student visa application process, ensuring students and parents as well as education agents had clarity on documentation, timelines, and financial planning.