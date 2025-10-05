Education in Ireland Roadshow Garners Strong Response in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Education in Ireland, the national brand promoting Irish higher education institutions worldwide, successfully concluded its annual roadshow in Bengaluru with an enthusiastic turnout of over 250 aspiring students and parents. Hosted at Taj MG Road, the fair provided an immersive platform for attendees to interact directly with representatives from 21 Irish universities and colleges.

The event offered comprehensive guidance on undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with participating institutions showcasing opportunities across technology, healthcare, business and finance, arts and humanities, sustainability, and emerging industries. Students also gained valuable insights into scholarships, research opportunities, visa processes, and Ireland’s post-study work environment, a combination that continues to make Ireland one of the fastest-growing destinations for Indian students.

Ms. Elizabeth McHenry, Regional Manager – Asia, Education in Ireland, expressed her delight at the response, “The interest and energy from students this year has been phenomenal. Our second fair in Bengaluru after Chennai witnessed an overwhelming turnout, This continued enthusiasm from Bengaluru reflects the growing recognition of Ireland as a hub for world-class education with industry-linked work opportunities. We are excited to see talented Indian students joining our higher education institutions, building on the strong momentum of last year when over 10,000 Indian students chose Ireland.”

In addition to personalised interactions with higher education institutions, the Irish Visa Office conducted a dedicated seminar on the student visa application process, ensuring students and parents as well as education agents had clarity on documentation, timelines, and financial planning.