Eight held for smuggling hydro ganja from Thailand

Koppal: In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, police in Gangavati, Koppal district, have arrested eight individuals for allegedly bringing hydro ganja illegally from Thailand and attempting to sell it in the region. The seized contraband includes 1,806 grams of high-grade hydro ganja valued at around Rs 18 lakh, along with multiple mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Soujesh, Saleem, B. Durga, Badshah, Madan, Surya Pratap Reddy, Ameed, and Manikanth. Among them, three individuals — Soujesh, Saleem, and Badshah — are said to be natives of Kerala.

Speaking on the incident, Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi said this is the first time hydro ganja has been seized in the district. According to the SP, Saleem had illegally transported the contraband in two cars from Thailand to Gangavati, allegedly to supply it for parties.

The bust occurred near the Government ITI College in Gangavati city, where police found the narcotic substances during a search operation. The authorities suspect this was a well-organized smuggling network. Ram Arasiddi clarified that there is no connection between this ganja case and the recently reported rape case in the area. However, the police are still investigating the purpose of the accused’s visit to Gangavati and their intended destinations after the drop-off. The educational backgrounds of some of the accused were also revealed — Madan is a BE graduate, while Durga Prasad holds a B.Com degree, indicating that even educated individuals are being drawn into the illegal drug trade.

In a separate operation, authorities in Bidar district destroyed a huge quantity of seized ganja. Approximately 183 kg and 285 grams of illegal marijuana, worth around Rs 53.30 lakh, were incinerated in Dhannur village of Bhalki taluk.

The seized contraband was collected under various NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act cases from multiple police stations in the district. The disposal was carried out at the Invero Biotech waste management facility under the supervision of the District Drugs Disposal Committee.

The series of crackdowns across north Karnataka signals intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the growing drug menace in the region.