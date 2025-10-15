Eighth session of ISA Assembly in India from October 27-30

The Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly, scheduled from October 27 to 30 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, will bring the world together under one Sun, one vision, and one shared commitment to solar energy.

Launched by India and France at COP21 in Paris, ISA is the largest treaty-based intergovernmental organisation from the Global South, bringing together 124 Member and Signatory Countries. This high-level ministerial gathering comes weeks ahead of COP30 in Brazil, shaping priorities for scaling solar energy, unlocking transformative finance, charting technology and policy roadmaps, and building skill ecosystems to accelerate a just and inclusive energy transition.

At the curtain-raiser today Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy, GoI, & President of the ISA Assembly, said, “Owing to its clear vision and the consistent policies, India achieved its renewable energy targets five years ahead of the schedule, crossing the 50% mark in overall installed electricity capacity from non-fossil resources. Today with approximately 125 GW of solar capacity, India is the world’s third largest solar producer. This progress shows how the national ambition can translate to meaningful change at the local level. It is because our success story is more than just numbers; it is about the people. We have seen firsthand how decentralised solar transforms lives, bring light to rural homes, powers local health centres and gives new tools to our farmers. With PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana, more than 20 lakh households are benefiting from solar power.”