Elderly man gypped of Rs 32 lakh in online dating scam

engaluru: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru has reportedly lost over ₹32 lakh after being duped in the name of online dating. The conmen allegedly promised to connect him with high-profile women and gradually extorted large sums of money over a month-long period. According to a complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the scam took place between September 5 and October 18.

The victim received a call from individuals posing as representatives of an “exclusive dating service” offering introductions to elite women. They initially demanded a registration fee of ₹1,950, which the victim paid online.

Shortly after, the fraudsters sent him photographs of three women through WhatsApp, asking him to choose one. The man selected a woman identified as “Ritika,” whose phone number was then shared with him. Over the next few days, the two exchanged messages and grew close, with Ritika promising to meet him soon. Before the Dasara festival, Ritika told the man she was visiting her family and would not be available for calls or messages for a few days.

During this period, another woman named “Preeti” contacted the victim, claiming she was arranging Ritika’s visit and needed money for logistics. Believing the story, the victim transferred money to three different bank accounts multiple times, amounting to ₹32.2 lakh.

When he refused further payments, Preeti allegedly threatened him with legal action, which made him realise he had been scammed. Police have begun investigating the case and are tracking the bank accounts and phone numbers used by the fraudsters. Officers have warned citizens to remain cautious of online dating or “relationship” offers that demand money under any pretext.