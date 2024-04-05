Live
Just In
Election Code strictly enforced by authorities
Rs 98.52 crore liquor seized by Excise officials
Mysuru: In a significant development, the Joint Commissioner of Excise spearheaded a raid on the premises of United Breweries Limited located in the Tandya Industrial Area of Mysore and seized Rs. 98.52 crore worth of beer stock. It was discovered that the beer manufacturing plant in the Tandya industrial area had far exceeded the inventory declared to the government authorities. Amidst the meticulous search, a whopping 7,000 assorted brands of beer bottles were unearthed in the premises.
The raid extended to various sections of the facility, UT tanks, silos, along with raw materials stored in tanks, were among the items confiscated during the operation. In light of these findings, action was taken, with a case being registered against 17 individuals allegedly involved in the irregularities uncovered.
The crackdown came in response to an anonymous tip received by the office of the District Election Officer, prompting swift action from the authorities. Upon inspection and scrutiny of the records, it became evident that the actual stock of beer far surpassed the figures documented in the official accounts. Consequently, the confiscated assets were impounded, and legal proceedings were initiated against the implicated accused.