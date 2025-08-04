Engineering Students from Moodbidri Win State Honours for Eco-Friendly Innovation

Moodbidri: In an impressive achievement, four final-year students from the Agricultural Engineering Department of Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri, have bagged the Best Project of the Year award at the 48th State-Level Student Project Exhibition, organised by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology at JNN College of Engineering, Shivamogga.

Students Chandan B.M., Usma, Preksha, and Savan Shetty developed a machine that repurposes dried maize husks into biodegradable cups. The innovation was selected from 496 entries submitted by engineering colleges across Karnataka.

Designed to be affordable and practical for use by farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs, the machine can manufacture 114 cups per hour. The cups can retain hot liquids for 4 hours and cold for 5–6 hours. With a production cost of just 59 paise per cup and a suggested retail price of ₹1, the machine offers a sustainable model for rural business.

The project was guided by Prof. Dr. K.V. Suresh, Head of the Agricultural Engineering Department. The evaluation committee praised the students for their eco-friendly approach, cost-efficiency, and relevance to agrarian communities.

Dr. M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, and Trustee Vivek Alva congratulated the team for bringing honour to the institution and promoting innovation aligned with environmental values.

This success comes at a time when sustainable alternatives to plastic and foam cups are being encouraged nationwide. The award not only recognises technical excellence but also the potential for real-world application of academic research.