Eshwarappa’s volte face, says he is on good terms with Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who recently made headlines by complaining to Governor Vajubhai Vala against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's alleged direct interference in the affairs of his department, on Wednesday claimed that 'it was to seek clarification and not to complain'.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the minister said, "I went to meet the Governor since he has the knowledge of these issues, having served as finance minister and presented the budget 18 times in Gujarat. So it is just a clarification and not a complaint. As of now, I don't want to talk much on this issue as our national leaders are intervening and I'm confident that they will resolve it.. as per Transaction of Business Rules 1977, CM cannot directly handle things. The CM can allocate money to departments but distributing it is left to the department."

Asked about speculations about change of CM, he said Yediyurappa was his leader and loyalty to the party was of utmost importance for him.

In his letter to the Governor, Eshwarappa expressed resentment over the Chief Minister sanctioning Rs 774 crore to some MLAs. He also took objection to the CM sanctioning works worth Rs 460 crore by bypassing him. This open rebellion by the minister gave rise to speculation that the change of guard was in the air in the State. BJP MLA and arch rival of Yediyurappa doesn't leave an opportunity to predict change of CM.

Eshwarappa also demanded that Siddaramaiah should not remain as opposition leader and he should resign because of his recent comment that officials were not listening to him (Eshwarappa) and that he should not remain in power for one second longer.

"It is just a figment of his imagination. Siddaramaiah should receive a Padma Shri for making up stories in the media. I also feel that Yatnal should not make statements against Yediyurappa and Vijayendra in public and instead address issues within the party forum."

Siddaramaiah had recently said that RSS and BJP national General Secretary (organisation) BL Santosh were behind Eshwarappa and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (another BJP MLA who has been openly critical of Yediyurappa), with a plan to change the Chief Minister.

Later the Minister went on to list out his achievements as minister and claimed his performance had been better as compared to the previous years. He also remained silent when asked if he would take up these issues with General Secretary Arun Singh who is expected in Bangalore on Thursday.