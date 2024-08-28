Ethics in healthcare is imperative: Sudha Murthy

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy emphasised the importance of ethical healthcare practices, lauding NU Hospital’s 25-year commitment to these values. Speaking at the silver jubilee celebration of NU Trust and NU Hospitals recently. Murthy shared her connection to the institution, highlighting its consistent adherence to ethical standards.

“Despite my busy schedule, I didn’t want to miss this milestone,” Murthy said. “NU Hospitals’ 25-year achievement is truly remarkable. Being the daughter and sister of doctors, I understand the challenges of running a hospital. My own sister was a patient at NU Hospitals, and I can attest to their adherence to ethical practices over these years, which is an achievement in itself.”

Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, founder and chairman of NU Hospitals, reflected on the institution’s growth. “In the past 25 years, NU Hospitals has transformed from its modest origins in Padmanabhanagar into a symbol of success and excellence in nephrology, urology, and reproductive medicine. Our journey has been characterized by numerous milestones, each adding to our legacy of achievements. Through challenges and triumphs, we have consistently upheld our core values and mission.”

Dr. Prasanna Venkatesh, Managing Director of NU Hospitals, provided a glimpse into the hospital’s extensive impact over the past quarter-century. “We’ve served over a million outpatients and admitted 110,000 patients.

We’ve conducted three-quarters of a million dialysis treatments, treated 60,000 pediatric nephrology and urology patients, performed 55,000 surgeries, completed 700 kidney transplants, and executed 110 robotic surgeries. Our nephrology and urology programs have trained 42 doctors, either graduating or currently studying with us. ‘Nearly 10,000 people have been part of Team NU over these years. While we are now a team of over 600, many of our alumni are spread across the globe, upholding the NU legacy. In our fertility department, we’ve achieved the remarkable milestone of 1,000 babies in just about seven years.

Additionally, we’ve contributed to over 100 high-impact journals in nephrology and urology.”

The event highlighted NU Hospital’s journey over the past 25 years, underscoring its commitment to ethical medical practices, patient care, and medical education, setting a benchmark for healthcare standards in the industry.