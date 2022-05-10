EV expo concludes 

Bengaluru: The first-of-its kind EV expo organised at BIEC turned out to be a big hit with thousands visiting the expo in the last three days. On the concluding day of KEYS Expo and Green Energy Summit 2022 on Sunday, many turned up at BIEC to know more about EVs and also buy them.

The EV expo had created a platform for EV industries by giving them an opportunity to showcase their latest vehicles to Bengalureans. On the other hand, many of the dealers also offered spot discounts for the vehicles besides giving them a chance to test drive the EVs. Many enthusiasts got their firsthand experience of driving a green energy bike. More than 150+ national and international participants were part of this expo.