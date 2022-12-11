Ex CM Shettar takes on Siddaramiah, bats for 10% more reservation

Bagalkot: Finally, there is one voice in the BJP that has stated that the 10 Percent reservation given by the Modi government to the financially backward people was right. Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has rebutted the statement by the leader of the opposition in the assembly S Siddaramiah. Siddaramiah had questioned the reply given by the minister in the Rajya Sabha announcing that the Supreme Court had cleared the proposal of the additional reservation.

Shettar said Siddaramiah had made this comment even after the Supreme Court had given a positive decision on the reservation issue. He should have known that the Supreme Court's decisions are out of the public debate even if it is initiated by a former Chief Minister and the Opposition leader in the state assembly. Shettar is the first BJP leader to issue a statement in this regard. He also stated that the Congress party leaders were criticising the increase in the reservation quota of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes upto 7 percent recently. The increase was in the right order he added.

Shettar also stated that those who are talking about the 'Gujarat model' of electioneering in Karnataka do not know what is the Gujarat model? Like all the parties in the political arena the BJP will also consider the 'winnability' of candidates they choose to contest, where is a 'model' here? He mocked.

Shettar who was silent on various political issues in the last one year or so has come back more astutely against the misinformation on the BJP by its detractors. He said if Gali Janardhana Reddy was considerting 'options' that are open to him he was free to do so. He is still in BJP and he will take the right decision which is good for the party and himself he added.