Expect sensational result in Mandya: MP Sumalatha 

Mandya: In this assembly election, Mandya district voters and Ambarish fans are in favor of BJP and sensational result will come. MP Sumalatha said that the result will be a surprise for everyone.

Speaking to the reporters on Monday, she said that from today our candidates of Mandya district will submit their nomination papers. We have discussed about who should do what. There was a discussion as to how the campaign should be done. She said that all issues have been discussed very briefly.

Commenting on the issue of HD Kumaraswamy coming to Mandya constituency, Sumalatha said, "We have full confidence in Mandya. We are ready to defeat not only Kumaraswamy but whoever comes. No matter who comes, our candidate is strong, he will win. She said that we also have the necessary election strategy ready.

In Mandya district, candidates will win in an unexpected way. We win in most areas, I will also campaign in all areas. She said that the voters of our constituency and Ambarish's fans are in favor of BJP.