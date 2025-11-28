Expedite E-Khata issuance, crackdown on tax defaulters

The Additional Commissioner (Development) of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, Daljeet Kumar, has directed officials of the Revenue Department to ensure the swift processing of E-Khata applications and avoid unnecessary delays in providing property documents to citizens.

At a review meeting held here today at the canopy hall of the P.U.B. Building on M.G. Road, Kumar instructed officers to refrain from rejecting applications without valid justification and to accelerate the approval process. He emphasised that citizens should not face hardship due to administrative delays.

Kumar also asked the department to compile a comprehensive list of property owners with pending tax dues. He directed officers to issue demand notices to defaulters and initiate sealing of buildings if taxes remain unpaid even after repeated reminders.

“The objective is to streamline services for the public while ensuring that property tax collection is carried out efficiently,” he said. He added that strict measures may be taken against habitual defaulters to protect the Corporation’s revenue interests.

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner Hemant Sharan, Deputy Commissioner Raju, along with Revenue Officers, Assistant Revenue Officers, Valuers, Revenue Inspectors, and Revenue Collectors.