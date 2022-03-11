Facing NHAI demolition, man shifts house en bloc

Hassan: Owning a house is a lifelong dream of most people. They toil years and years to achieve this. After fulfilling their dream if they face the threat of demolition of their house, it's hard to digest. But a new technology promises to spare people from this ordeal.

A family in Kallangere village in Arsikere taluk in Hassan district have succeeded in shifting their house en bloc using this modern technology.

Adavishappa, a resident of Kallangere, owns a house in his estate, measuring 1200 square feet. He spent more than Rs 30 lakh in 2017 to fulfil his dream after many years of hard work.

Six months ago National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authorities dropped a bombshell on Adavishappa. They issued a notice to him to cede the land and building to make way for construction of a bypass road to NH209 through his land.

Though NHAI had offered to provide him with adequate compensation for the land and building, Adavishappa could not come to terms with losing his dream house. Finding no other alternative, he even prepared to demolish the house. He engaged labourers to remove the doors and windows to construct a new house.

At this juncture, a well-wisher informed Adavishappa about a new technology that helped a man in Shimoga shift his house to an alternative site. Buoyed by the news, he had contacted Sri Ram Building Lifting company in Kurukshetra in Haryana. The company officials visited spot and estimated the cost of shifting at Rs 12 lakh. The price appealed to Adavishappa as the construction of a new house would have cost him many more times.

The Haryana firm had successfully lifted the entire building with foundation and shifted it to a distance of 30 feet, away from the path of proposed bypass road.

Adavishappa told The Hans India that the modern house shifting technology saved his dream house. Though he had to spend Rs 12 lakh for shifting the building, he saved lot of time and money in construction of a new house.

Hundreds of people in the village and surrounding areas are visiting Adaveshappa's house to see the modern technology miracle.