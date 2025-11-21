Factional politics is not in my blood: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Stating that factional politics was not in his blood, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that all 140 MLAs were important for him.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "I am not interested in taking any group to Delhi. I don't believe in factionalism. The CM has said that he will carry out a Cabinet reshuffle and hence some MLAs are travelling to Delhi to meet the High Command. I have not taken any MLA to Delhi. They are going to Delhi on their own, what is wrong in that?" He was replying to a question on MLAs visiting Delhi.

"Every MLA is eligible to become a CM. The honourable CM has said he will be the CM for five years, I wish him all the best," he said.

Asked if keeping promises was not important, he said, "The CM has expressed his thought. I will not talk about it. I am there and the High Command is there. The CM has also said that he would go by the High Command's words."

Asked about dinner meeting organised by Minister Satish Jarkiholi, he said, "I don't know about dinner meetings. They have been organising dinner meetings for the last two and a half years demanding 4-5 DCMs and change of KPCC President. Let them organise more such dinner meets."