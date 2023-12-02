Factual report to be submitted on Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency to high command: Minister Zameer

Bengaluru: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan who is in-charge of the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency collected the opinion about the candidates at KPCC office here on Friday.

Later, talking to reporters he said the opinion of everyone was collected and a factual report would be submitted to the high command. The names of M Veerappa Moily, Shivashankar Reddy, Raksha Ramaiah, Venkataramanaiah and Kenchegowda came up for the discussion in the meeting. They have agreed to abide by the decision of the high command. So, a report would be submitted to the high command soon, he added.





District In-charge Minister Dr Sudhakar, legislators of the Chikkaballapur district, former MLAs, block Congress presidents, taluk, gram and Zilla panchayat members and others were present in the meeting.

