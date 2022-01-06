Fake ACB officer demands Rs one cr from MLA to ‘stop’ raid on his house  

Madikeri: Former speaker and Virajpet MLA K.G. Bopaiah received a threat call from a fake ACB officer on Wednesday night. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bopaiah said that the first call came at 6.15 pm and the caller identified himself as Bengaluru ACB officer saying that the MLA amassed a lot of wealth through illegal means and the anti-corruption agency was planning to conduct a raid on him the next day. He demanded Rs 1 crore from the MLA to prevent the ACB raid.

Again the caller called from a different number at 9.30 pm asking to know the MLA's decision. Bopaiah said he told the caller that he was not corrupt and welcomed ACB raid on his house.

When Bopaiah asked the caller for his bank account number he

disconnected. Following a complaint from the MLA, Madikeri CEN police registered a case. Initial enquiry revealed that the caller had called from Andhra Pradesh.