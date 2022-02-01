Farmer From Karnataka Who Was Insulted At Mahindra Showroom Receives A New Bolero

Kempegowda, a 27-year-old Tumakuru farmer, recently purchased a brand new Bolero Pick-up 1.7 vehicle. Last week, he made headlines when he stormed into a Mahindra shop with cash in hand and demanded that the vehicle be delivered right away.

The revelation that he had been insulted only a few hours earlier by the showroom personnel, who had purportedly claimed him that he would not be able to purchase a vehicle costing roughly Rs 10 lakh, made netizens cheer for him.

Kempegowda Kempegowda , who also works as a driver to supplement his income, had a luggage carrier vehicle and was looking to improve, which is when the accident occurred. The January 21 derring-do of Kempegowda had alerted Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra. Kempegowda was completely unaware of it, but he is relieved after following the incident, the showroom employees were courteous to him. They also assisted him in obtaining a Rs 7.40 lakh loan from Mahindra Finance in order to purchase the jeep. He put down Rs 1.99 lakh as a down payment and will return the loan in 48 monthly EMIs of Rs 19,000 each.

Mahindra Car showroom salesman taunted a farmer aftr seeing his attire when he visited showroom to buy Bolero Pik-up. Farmer Kempegowda alleged field officer of showroom made fun of farmer & his attire, told him tat car is not worth 10 rupees for him to buy. @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/9fXbc5naY7 — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) January 23, 2022





Kempegowda, on the other hand, is no longer interested in the spotlight. He said that the people recognise him when he drive the car alone, which makes him feel rather awkward. He planned to utilise the vehicle to haul goods from his farm as well as rent it out to others. When asked about the money he raised in a matter of hours, he replied he borrowed it from friends and returned it all. H e stated that he had Rs 2 lakh in his account in the day. He added that he went to the store, yet the showroom staff insulted him. Gowda used to plant flowers but now grows arecanuts because he has a borewell.