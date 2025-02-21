Farmers’ Union Announces Indefinite Protest Over Scrap Sale Irregularities

Udupi : In response to claims of corruption in the sale of scrap from the now-closed Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Sugar Factory in Brahmavara, the Udupi Zilla Raitha Sangha has chosen to stage a continuous demonstration outside the facility beginning on February 22.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the union’s general secretary Sathish Kini claimed that 2,266.06 tons of scrap worth ₹21.92 crore were sold between January and June 2022. However, official records misleadingly stated that only 46 loads worth ₹11.36 crore were sold, resulting in a ₹14 crore loss.

Kini further claimed that the e-procurement process was circumvented and that metals like copper, brass, aluminium, and iron were not separated according to value. Additionally, important records such as weighbridge receipts, factory gate passes, and e-way bills were not kept up to date.

The farmers’ union had initially lodged complaints with relevant authorities in October 2022 and later approached the Brahmavara police in December 2022. After police refused to register the complaint, a private complaint was filed in court, prompting an order for investigation. However, since government officials were also among the accused, police sought permission from the home department on August 14, 2024. The delay in approval has led to growing discontent among farmers.

The union has pledged to keep protesting until the government takes decisive action against the accused and has demanded legal action against those involved.