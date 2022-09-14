Fighters brace for ‘Vajramushti’ ahead of Dasara

Chamarajanagara: As the countdown to the world famous Mysore Dasara has begun , four fighters of Chamarajanagara are working hard preparing for the main attraction of Navaratri – Vajra mushti, the fist fight.

Chamarajanagara fighters Ustad Krishnappa's son Achyut Jatti, is gearing up for the exciting Vajramushti fight to be held in Amba Vilasa Palace, Mysore on the day of Dasara. He had previously participated in a fist fight in 2008. Achyut Jatti is getting training from coaches Puttanna Jatti and Hemant Jatti, Tirumalesh Jatti at Dodda Garadi in Chamarajanagar.

Vajramushti fight is very important in dasara festival. This fight takes place in the presence of the royal family before the Jambu Savari which takes place on Vijayadashami day. This fight, which takes place as a tradition, is over in a matter of seconds. However, a crowd of people gather to watch this fight. Four Pehelwans belonging to the Jatti race engage in Vajramushti fight. It has been customary to end the fight as soon as someone starts bleeding from the head of one of the jatts in this fight, which is done with ivory nails on the hands.

Senior fighter Puttappa Jatti told this paper that It is customary for one team each from Bangalore, Mysore, Channapatna and Chamarajanagar to participate in this Vajramushti fight. Jattis should be sent from these four towns every year. The participants should belong to Jatti community compulsorily.

Jatti said that he too has been participating as a person for many years. 'We will inform the royal family in advance who will be sent this year. We will start training the selected candidates a month before the start of Dasara. Hemanth Jatti said that during training fighting moves are taught. There is training every morning and full day on Saturday and Sunday. 'We are proud to be Jattis' Puttappa asserted.

Health Jatti who participated in 2017 Dasara said that health is important for jattis . 'Age limit is not there while choosing jatti. Fighter must be healthy. He said that this fist fight is a symbol of the bravery, sacrifice and good deeds of the Jatti community, who are the bodyguards of the royal family. Only our race is allowed to participate in this. We get honorarium for this. However, we are not participating in this for money. It doesn't even matter to us.Achyut Jatti, who is gearing up for the fight this time, shared information that he will happily participate to continue the tradition that has been going on for many years and to save this exciting martial art. Jattis are also conducting training with excitement in the background of Dasara being held in a grand manner this time without the shadow of Coronavirus.