Live
- BCs are not Backward, they are the Backbone, says MLA Candidate BS Maqbool"
- YCP Leaders and Youth Join TDP in Visakhapatnam
- NDA Candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy Promises Special Act for Protection of BCs"
- The Drone Chronicles
- Kavali Constituency MLA Candidate Dagumati Venkata Krishnareddy seeks votes for Development
- FIR Registered Against BJP Leaders For Allegedly Inciting Communal Discord In Karnataka
- Key Highlights Of Lok Sabha Phase 3 Elections In Madhya Pradesh
- Live Update: NDA government will be formed in AP, Delhi PM
- Kutagula villagers show love and support for YSR Congress leaders during election campaign
- NDA MLA Candidate's Wife Campaigns in Visakha South Constituency
Just In
FIR Registered Against BJP Leaders For Allegedly Inciting Communal Discord In Karnataka
- Learn about the FIR filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda, BY Vijayendra, and Amit Malviya in Karnataka for allegedly promoting communal hatred through a video.
- Understand the controversy surrounding the video depicting fund allocations, and the response from both political parties.
An FIR has been filed against BJP chief JP Nadda, Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra, and the party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya on charges of allegedly fueling communal discord.
The complaint pertains to a video shared on BJP Karnataka's social media platform, which depicts Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah purportedly favoring larger funds for Muslims.
The 17-second animated video, posted by the BJP's Karnataka unit on May 4, portrays caricatures of Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah placing an 'Muslim'-marked egg in a bird's nest. Upon hatching, Rahul Gandhi is shown providing 'funds' to the 'Muslim' hatchling while others compete for it.
The video draws a comparison between fund allocations to SC, ST, and OBC communities with those provided to Muslims.
A complaint lodged by Karnataka Congress's legal unit member, Ramesh Babu, led to the filing of the FIR implicating Nadda, Vijayendra, and Malaviya.
Previously, the Karnataka Congress had approached the Chief Electoral Officer of the state regarding the video.
Responding to the FIR, state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy criticized the BJP's tactics, remarking on their past electoral strategies and predicting their electoral performance.
However, questioning the FIR's validity, Amit Malviya defended the BJP's actions, suggesting that the Congress should appreciate their efforts to disseminate information about the Congress's manifesto.
The BJP has consistently attacked the Congress, likening their manifesto to that of the Muslim League, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing opposition to reservations based on religion.