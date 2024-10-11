First government IVF Centre of the State to be set up in Hubballi

Hubballi: The Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) in Hubballi is set to introduce the state’s first government-owned In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) centre, a major development in infertility treatment. This new centre aims to provide affordable solutions for couples who struggle with infertility but cannot afford the expensive treatments offered by private centres.

There are approximately 17 private IVF centres in Hubballi, but these are often financially out of reach for the middle class and the poor. The state government, recognizing this gap, has granted approval for KMC RI to establish a government-run IVF centre, which will make advanced fertility treatments accessible to economically disadvantaged groups.

Dr. S.F. Kammara, the Director of KMC RI, shared details about the centre’s progress. The government has already called for tenders to begin the civil work, with ₹46.7 lakh from Hatti Gold Mines allocated for construction under their CSR fund. Additionally, ₹90 lakh has been donated by KalaburagiManaviya NGO Trust for the procurement of IVF equipment. The necessary machinery is currently being purchased, and civil work is expected to start soon after the tender process is finalized.

The KMCRI IVF centre will be the first IVF unit in the state operated under government ownership, supported by donor funds and CSR grants. Doctors from KMC RI, some of whom have already received training, will manage the centre. An embryologist from the anatomy department may also be deputed to enhance the centre’s expertise.

One of the key aspects of the initiative is its free treatment for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders, a significant relief for financially vulnerable couples. While the treatment itself will be free, patients will have to bear the cost of medications, as these are not currently covered under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABRK) scheme. However, KMC RI has submitted a proposal to the government, requesting permission to provide free medicines as well.

Infertility rates in North Karnataka are alarmingly high, with estimates suggesting that 14-15% of the population suffers from infertility issues. Factors such as late marriages, hormonal imbalances, and ovarian failure contribute to this problem. The establishment of the IVF centre at KMC RI is expected to help alleviate these challenges, particularly for couples who lack the financial means for private treatments. Dr Kammara expressed optimism that the new IVF centre would make a significant impact on infertility in the region, providing hope for many childless couples.

The establishment of Karnataka’s first government-run IVF centre at KMC RI Hubballi marks a pivotal moment in addressing infertility in the state. By providing affordable treatments to low-income families, the centre will bridge a crucial gap in healthcare services.