First of six eco-friendly cargo vessels for Norway launched

First of six eco-friendly cargo vessels for Norway launched
Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd (UCSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), launched the first of six 3,800 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) general cargo vessels for Norwegian shipping company Wilson ASA on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Minister Counsel-lor at the Royal Norwegian Embassy, alongside Wilson ASA’s CFO Einar Tornes and CSL Chairman Madhu S. Nair.

The vessel, designed by Conoship International, Netherlands, is eco-friendly, featuring diesel-electric propulsion and provisions for wind-assisted propul-sion. It is 89.43 metres long and 13.2 metres wide, with a draft of 4.2 metres. The ship is designed for transporting general cargo along Europe’s coastal routes.

