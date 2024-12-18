Live
- South Korean govt unveils measures to boost corporate investment amid martial law debacle
- NIA conducts raids in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali in connection with seized AK-47s
- Mizoram signs MoA with banks for fiscal support to entrepreneurs, farmers in flagship scheme
- BGT: Gavaskar compares Ashwin's mid-series retirement to Dhoni's 2014-15 call
- Cold wave grips Bihar
- 3rd Test: Brett Lee 'shocked' by Ashwin’s international retirement
- Congress MLAs arrive at MP Assembly with tea kettles and garland of liquor bottles
- PLI scheme has attracted Rs 1.46 lakh crore investment, created 9.5 lakh jobs
- Delhi LG raises alarm over delayed CAG reports, calls for special session on Dec 19-20
- Tamil Nadu govt allocates additional Rs 400 crore for Kalaignar housing scheme
First of six eco-friendly cargo vessels for Norway launched
Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd (UCSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), launched the first of six 3,800 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) general cargo vessels for Norwegian shipping company Wilson ASA on Monday.
The ceremony was attended by Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Minister Counsel-lor at the Royal Norwegian Embassy, alongside Wilson ASA’s CFO Einar Tornes and CSL Chairman Madhu S. Nair.
The vessel, designed by Conoship International, Netherlands, is eco-friendly, featuring diesel-electric propulsion and provisions for wind-assisted propul-sion. It is 89.43 metres long and 13.2 metres wide, with a draft of 4.2 metres. The ship is designed for transporting general cargo along Europe’s coastal routes.
