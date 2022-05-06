First phase Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will open in July: MP Prathap Simha

Mysuru: The first phase of the Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane National Expressway (NH)275 construction is nearing completion and will be open in July, said Mysuru-KodaguBJP MP Prathap Simha.

The MP took to Twitter on Friday and posted a video of his visit to the construction site for inspection. "The highway will be ready in July."

Simha received the first phase information regarding the 4.5 km length flyover in Kumbalgodu, toll point and other major works near Rajarajeshwari Medical College from the engineers. There will be 11 entrances at each toll plaza. This will enable the vehicles to travel safely. Simha also said they intend to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the 117-km national highway during the Mysuru Dasara festival this year.

The project is being developed at a cost of Rs 8,350 crore. This NH will reduce the travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru from 3 hours to 75-90 minutes.