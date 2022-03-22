Five- day theatre festival in Mysuru from March 23

Mysuru: Niranthara Foundation festival will be held from March 23 to March 27 at Ramagovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishna Nagar. This is to be held in collaboration with the Kannada and Cultural Directorate of Bengaluru and the Foundation is organising a theatre festival like every year. Eminent theatre troupes and performers from across the state will be performing in this festival and theatre lovers will get an opportunity to watch them on stage.

Popular Kannada poet H.S Shivaprakash will inaugurate the programme on March 23.

As part of the inauguration, a folklore group will perform Pooja Kunitha on the same evening.

Manoj Kumar, IFS, and Income Tax Department Commissioner Jayaram Raipur, and Prasad Kundoor, theatre director, will be the chief guests.

At the end of the programme, "Varasudaara", a Kannada play which is penned by Jayaram Raipur, directed by Prasad Kundoor, will be staged.