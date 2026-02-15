Five Killed As Car Crashes Into State Transport Bus In Bengaluru

A devastating road accident claimed five lives on Saturday night in the northern part of Bengaluru, after a car carrying five passengers veered out of control and slammed into a state-run bus.

According to police, the Tata Indica was travelling at high speed when the driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle first struck a road divider, crossed into the opposite lane, and then crashed into a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

Four occupants of the car, aged between 17 and 22, died instantly at the scene. The fifth passenger, who was critically injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. All 43 passengers travelling on the bus escaped unharmed and were safely shifted to another bus to continue their journey.

The Bengaluru Police have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Joint Commissioner of Police Karthik Reddy said blood samples of the deceased have been sent to a forensic laboratory, and authorities are also examining whether alcohol consumption played any role in the incident.

Meanwhile, grieving family members shared emotional accounts. The mother of one of the victims said her son had told her he was going to a temple and would return late. She added that he had recently started working as a CCTV camera operator and had just come of age.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns over speeding and road safety in the city, as investigators continue to piece together the events leading up to the fatal crash.