Five-Year-Old Girl Became The First Case Of Victim Of Zika In Karnataka

A village in the Manvi taluk of the Raichur district has been the site of the first Zika virus infection in Karnataka. The five-year-old patient's case was handled on December 5 and reported as "positive" on December 8; however, a subsequent test revealed she was Zika-negative by the time she was treated and released from the hospital.



Although, the fact that the young girl and her five family members lived in a remote area in Kolichya village, which is inside the boundaries of Neermanvi Primary Health Center of Manvi taluk, has perplexed the health authorities (Raichur district). It's interesting to note that all five of the girl's family members whose blood and serum samples were sent for testing likewise turned out to be Zika virus-free.

The girl tested positive for the Zika virus, according to a statement made to the media in Bengaluru on Monday by Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar. However, this girl is the first case of the Zika virus in Karnataka, according to him. Cases of the virus have previously been reported from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra a few months ago. Dr. Sudhakar continued by saying that the state administration was keeping a close eye on the situation.

He declared that there was no need for concern and that the health department would soon release comprehensive instructions for dealing with the Zika virus.

According to Raichur District Health Officer Dr. Surendra Babu, two teams of experts from Bengaluru and Kolkata have arrived in the village to perform more tests on the girl, who has recovered. He added that the girl had a fever and had been brought to Sindhanur Taluk Hospital.