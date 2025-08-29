Floating solar power installation in lakes to integrate green tech

Bengaluru: In a move towards sustainable energy and water conservation, the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority has approved the installation of floating solar panels in Dodda Bommasandra and Rachenahalli lakes of Bengaluru. The initiative, to be executed through the BBMP Climate Action Cell, aims to generate renewable power while reducing water evaporation and supporting lake maintenance.

The Minor Irrigation Department, which manages nearly 40,000 lakes across Karnataka, had in July 2024 explored the feasibility of generating electricity using floating solar panels. Preliminary estimates suggest that if implemented in about 40 lakes covering over 100 acres each, the state could generate nearly 2,500 MW of solar power.

As part of the pilot, Dodda Bommasandra (124 acres) and Rachenahalli (105 acres) lakes in Yelahanka zone have been chosen. Experts estimate that covering just 10% of their surface area with solar panels could generate nearly 20 MW of electricity. For the initial phase, however, the project will begin with the installation of panels to generate 1 MW.

The generated power will be used for lake maintenance, street lighting, and other local needs, with provisions to sell surplus electricity to state grids through distribution companies. Additionally, floating solar panels will reduce water evaporation, conserving precious resources in a city battling water scarcity.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) and is currently in its early stages. No budgetary allocation has yet been sanctioned by the government or the BBMP.